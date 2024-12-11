MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.43. 72,455,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 91,132,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

MARA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,622 shares of company stock worth $2,906,197. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the second quarter worth $293,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MARA in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MARA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of MARA by 17.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

