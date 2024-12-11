Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Marui Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Marui Group Company Profile
