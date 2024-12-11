Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

