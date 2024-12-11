McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $12.76 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $200.10 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.