McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $251,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $142,774,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $236.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average is $216.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.