McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $422.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.