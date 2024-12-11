McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 136 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AutoNation by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AN opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $169.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

