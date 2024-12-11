McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,779,000 after purchasing an additional 121,805 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

