Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Redemption of 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred StockOn December 10, 2024, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) disclosed its plans to redeem 60,000 shares of its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeem

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Medalist Diversified REIT’s 8K filing here.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
