MetLife Announces Launch of Chariot Reinsurance, Ltd. to Enhance Capital and Global OfferingsOn December 11, 2024, MetLife, Inc. revealed its strategic partnership with General Atlantic, encompassing the creation of Chariot Reinsurance, Ltd. The impe

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MetLife’s 8K filing here.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
