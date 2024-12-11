MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $25.00. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 204,373 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 154.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 153.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 244,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 879,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

