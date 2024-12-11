Michael Lindsell Acquires 50 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £738 ($942.89) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($47,144.50).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Lindsell bought 40 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £734.44 ($938.34) per share, with a total value of £29,377.60 ($37,533.67).

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £743.68 ($950.15) per share, with a total value of £37,184 ($47,507.35).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £734.16 ($937.98) per share, with a total value of £18,354 ($23,449.60).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Lindsell bought 34 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £733 ($936.50) per share, with a total value of £24,922 ($31,841.06).

On Thursday, October 10th, Michael Lindsell bought 67 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £740 ($945.45) per share, with a total value of £49,580 ($63,344.83).

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £785.89 ($1,004.08) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($100,407.56).

Shares of LTI opened at GBX 748 ($9.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 781.69. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 692 ($8.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($11.63).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

