MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $96.19. 10,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 28,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

