MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $217.96 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

