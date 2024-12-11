MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.