MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $77,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

