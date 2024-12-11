MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 169,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.44 and a 52-week high of $231.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average is $203.75.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
