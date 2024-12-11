Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Down 68.0% in November

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Millennium Group International Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MGIH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.57.
