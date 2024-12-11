Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Down 68.0% in November

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Millennium Group International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGIH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

