MIND Technology Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended October 31, 2024

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) has unveiled its financial results for the fiscal quarter concluded on October 31, 2024, in a recent press release issued on December 10, 2024. The company has also disclosed the schedule for a conference call to discuss these earnings, the details of which are included in the same press release. A copy of the press release, marked as Exhibit 99.1, is attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

In line with the disclosure, the press release by MIND Technology contains non-GAAP financial metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures typically provide a numerical analysis of a company’s performance, financial standing, or cash flows, generally excluding or incorporating amounts not customarily handled in the most directly comparable measure determined and presented following United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As required by Regulation G, the company has furnished quantitative reconciliations of selected non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures within the press release.

The information provided in this update, encompassing the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 and included in Item 2.02, is being furnished, not filed, according to Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As such, it is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section and will not be integrated by reference into any filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933, unless clearly specified therein for such inclusion.

Further, on the same date, December 10, 2024, MIND Technology also disclosed its financial results for the last quarter ended October 31, 2024, in a separate press release. This information has been included as Exhibit 99.1 and is referenced in Item 7.01. The contents under Item 2.02 related to the press release are also integrated hereby by reference.

A cautionary note with regard to forward-looking statements emphasizes that certain statements within this report should be construed as forward-looking statements. These statements are forward-looking in nature and may be identified by specific words such as those denoted in the cautionary note. They are based on current objectives, beliefs, and expectations, though subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results, financial status, and event timing differing significantly from the information presented in the forward-looking statements.

The company disclosed in the report that it does not undertake to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results unless required by law. These statements should be understood to speak only as of the date mentioned in the report.

Finally, under Item 9.01, MIND Technology has detailed the attached Exhibit 99.1, being the press release dated December 10, 2024, and also incorporated a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as Exhibit 104.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

