MML Investors Services LLC Buys 23,782 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

