MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,610 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CGCB opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $27.24.
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
