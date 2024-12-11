MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 56.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 700,398 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,720,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.71 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

