Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Moncler Stock Up 2.0 %
MONRY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249. Moncler has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.
About Moncler
