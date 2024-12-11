Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Moncler Stock Up 2.0 %

MONRY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249. Moncler has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

