MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.62-$0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.48.

MDB opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

