MongoDB’s (MDB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $425.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.48.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.56 and its 200 day moving average is $268.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,929. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,131,000. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,960,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

