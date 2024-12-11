Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.33 on December 27th

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3272 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

