Morgan Stanley Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $90.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALGT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $86.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $28,269.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,465 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

