M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $36,697,770. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on IT
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of IT opened at $512.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.90 and a 200 day moving average of $487.63.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.