M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $36,697,770. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $512.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.90 and a 200 day moving average of $487.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.