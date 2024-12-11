M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,527,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 727.2% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,437,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,019,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $269.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $210.13 and a 12 month high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

