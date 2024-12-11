M&T Bank Corp Sells 212 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $31,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $712.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $664.54 and a 200 day moving average of $592.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

