Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Price Down 87.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Free Report) was down 87.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Approximately 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,297,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.33).

Nasstar Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.75. The firm has a market cap of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Nasstar Company Profile

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

