National Bank Financial Comments on TFII FY2025 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.67. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

TFI International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $153.84 on Monday. TFI International has a one year low of $111.72 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,373,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

