National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,102 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after buying an additional 509,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10,528.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 321,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

