National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.18 and last traded at $92.18, with a volume of 3801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 190.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

