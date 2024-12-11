National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.2476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF ( NASDAQ:NSI Free Report ) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.20% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

