NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 6753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

