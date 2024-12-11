NCC Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.71) on Wednesday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.40 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.83. The company has a market capitalization of £419.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,720.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($21,734.61). Also, insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £175,907.76 ($224,744.81). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

