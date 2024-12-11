Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

