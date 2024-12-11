Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 121.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $235.90 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

