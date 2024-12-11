Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 17,970 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 32.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This represents a 10.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,415,189 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

