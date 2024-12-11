Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

NFLX opened at $913.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $797.01 and its 200-day moving average is $712.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.21 and a 52-week high of $935.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.