Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 23035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

