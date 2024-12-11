Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after buying an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

