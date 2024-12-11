Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.70 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,717,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after buying an additional 241,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.76 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

