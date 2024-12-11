Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $712.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.42.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

