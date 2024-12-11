Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $327.41 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.84.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.73.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

