Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-$2.15 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.70-$10.50 EPS.

Nordson Stock Down 1.3 %

Nordson stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.55. The stock had a trading volume of 521,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91. Nordson has a 12 month low of $222.18 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

