Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-$2.15 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.70-$10.50 EPS.
Nordson Stock Down 1.3 %
Nordson stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.55. The stock had a trading volume of 521,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91. Nordson has a 12 month low of $222.18 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Nordson
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.