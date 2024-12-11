Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 161,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 102,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Northern Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The firm has a market cap of C$19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
