Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRIX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $86,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $818,818.72. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $614,800. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock worth $437,453. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $346,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

