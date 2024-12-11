Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 97840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.