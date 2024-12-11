Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.