Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
